SEVERAL Spanish regions are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases as the incidence rate continues to rise. It has now surpassed 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time since mid-September.

According to the latest figures, released on Wednesday, November 17 by the Spanish Health Ministry, there are currently 2,260 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a rise of 96 from the day before. This equates to an occupancy rate of 1.82%. The number of admissions for Covid-19 in intensive care units (ICUs) also rose from 427 on Tuesday to 447.

Under the proposed new traffic light system currently being discussed by government ministers, a situation is considered under control if the occupancy rate for regular and ICU beds is below 2% and 5%, respectively.

The latest figures show 6,667 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday. A total of 30 new deaths were also added to the official toll, which now stands at 87,775 since the pandemic began.

The regions of Navarre and the Basque Country, have incidence rates more than double the national average, registering 278 cases and 221 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.

The Basque regional government has already established measures to avoid crowds and is waiting for the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country to rule on the use of a covid passport to gain access to venues and other establishments.

The epidemiological situation in Spain has improved immensely since last autumn when no one was vaccinated against Covid-19. The current figure of 104.29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is far from the incidence rate of 470 cases per 100,000 recorded in November 2020 and is also considered low-risk under the proposed new traffic light system.

