THE head of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has announced that the health service in the region is ready to start vaccinating the under-12s, as soon as the doses arrive.

Moreno said that although the vaccination of minors is voluntary, he hoped that parents would act responsibly to ensure the “maximum possible coverage”.

Speaking during his visit to observe the progress of building work on a new extension at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella on Friday, November 26, the regional president said that children under 12 years of age will begin to be vaccinated against Covid as soon as Spain’s Ministry of Health “tells us when these vaccines are going to arrive and if there are any recommendations from the National Health Council.”

The region’s Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are currently studying the possibility of vaccinating children on school premises.

“While waiting for their instructions, we are carrying out preparations so that when we have the vaccines, we can start administering them in the most comfortable way and with the minimum disruption to children or parents.

“They are all gathered there, and it would be better for the children when they see that they are not alone but with all their classmates. We are looking for the best solution,” he said.

