HEALTH authorities in Andalucia have proposed the use of COVID certificates to enter hospitals and care homes.

Before it can come into law, however, it first has to be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia.

The Junta is requesting that the Covid Vaccination Certificate, Recovery Certificate or negative PCR test (carried out 72 hours before or an antigen test 48 hours before and carried out by an authorised centre) be presented by people who make visits or accompany patients that have been admitted to hospitals or who wish to make care home visits.

Experts from the Andalucian Regional Committee of High Impact of Public Health met on Friday, November 26, at the Palacio de San Telmo, Sevilla, to analyse the epidemiological situation and the pressure it is putting on the care system across the autonomous community, reported the board in a statement.

Speaking at the meeting, the regional Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, said that “although the current situation in Andalucia continues to be within a low-risk level, the trend of the indicators and the projections made make it necessary to maintain preventive measures basic principles in force at present, but also to establish tools that help us to reinforce the protection of the most vulnerable population.”

The Committee also continues to insist on maintaining the use of the mask at large events, even if they are outdoors, and the adoption of social distancing measures should they need implementing.

In particular, the Committee has recommended that adequate ventilation be maintained in public establishments. To facilitate this, the Ministry of Health and Families, through the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management, are currently preparing a ‘Guide to good ventilation practices in hospitality and nightlife establishments’.

