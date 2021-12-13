SlotXO and similar gaming platforms have experienced a huge shift since the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic began. Restrictions significantly impacted the global gambling industry during this period, and many are waiting to see whether it represents a new way of doing things or a temporary reprieve.

For example, casino enthusiasts turned to online casinos by the thousands to enjoy live card games, slots, and sports betting while stuck at home. Accessible sites are changing the outlook for the industry, even as certain countries relax stringent laws. But, how many people are playing casino games and slots online instead of in physical venues?

We examine these statistics below for a better idea of what’s going on in the gambling industry online.

Online Gambling Statistics in 2020

At least 26% of the population worldwide (or 1.6 billion people) are gambling. About 4.2 billion people gamble at least once or more annually, while in the United Kingdom, 17% of the population gambles online.

In the reporting period April to September 2020, the GGY was £5.9 billion in the United Kingdom, with £3.1 billion (or 52.3% of market revenues) from the online and remote casino sector. It also came from poker games, sports betting, lotteries, and bingo.

Key players in the United Kingdom’s online gambling market include:

Paddy Power Betfair PLC,

888 Holdings PLC,

Bet365 Group Ltd.,

William Hill PLC, and

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC.

Top UK online casino sites include:

Mansion Casino,

Yeti Casino,

Mr Mega,

Betway, and

Dream Vegas.

The upward trend is not only evident in Europe but globally. For example, Global Poker reports that the United States experienced a 255% increase in new online poker players since the March 2020 lockdown began. The American poker market had a 43% increase after April 2020.

Three Factors Driving Casino Players Online

Social distancing requirements worldwide have meant that many physical gambling venues have closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. People stayed home more, with job loss and other factors influencing their desire to unwind on the online gambling platforms. Whether to pass the time or look for easy money, the trend looks like it may continue with these three primary areas of focus:

Gambling Laws

Countries saw the opportunity presented by the mass move to online gambling, and many changed laws to meet these needs. For instance, Armenia relaxed stringent gambling laws, and Belarus fully legalised online casinos.

Mobile Access

There has also been an increase in mobile devices driving social gambling aspects and the use of mobile gambling apps. A recent study in the Rub90 portal showed a 117% increase in gamblers using smartphones between 2012 and 2018. With the pandemic, this figure has skyrocketed.

Online casinos have responded with more mobile-friendly websites and promotional activities, including welcome bonuses, free spins, and online tournaments.

Web-based Technologies

Emerging technologies like Virtual Reality, the Internet of Things, and Blockchain are revolutionising the gambling industry online, including in casino games like Casino VR Poker, SlotsMillion, and The Gear. These VR-based games eliminate the need to travel to physical casinos to experience the ambience of physical gambling, and patrons love the change.

Blockchain technology is also helping to curb online gambling fraud due to the stringent verification requirements.

Is This A “New Normal?”

Online gambling has seen massive changes triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic, but this is only one factor of many driving changes in the online gambling industry. Increased mobile phone adoption and emerging technologies are just as powerful, and the changes on platforms like SlotXO are undeniable.