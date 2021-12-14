AS SCHOOL canteens and gyms are quickly converted into vaccination stations for children, Costa Blanca authorities are planning to start jabbing five year olds.

Immunisation from the Covid-19 virus for children aged 5 to 11 years will start on Wednesday 15, after the successful rollout of vaccinations for those aged 12 and over.

The Olive Press reported on December 7 that the programme for pre-teens could be rushed out by mid-December.

Health teams are stressing that corresponding permission from parents will be sought before immunisation is considered.

Parents are also welcome to be present when their children are jabbed, especially for those in Special Education Centres.

All schools will be responsible for disinfecting the vaccination stations, and the rest areas used to monitor the potential effects 15 minutes following the administration of the vaccine.

The notification sent out to schools on December 13, highlighted that: “no one without signed authorisation [from parents] will be vaccinated.”

Health workers will carry out all immunisations and school teachers will also be present in each area.

Teacher unions and various school directors met this week and questioned the “haste” in which young children are being immunised and the expectation that vaccination stations will be set up with only three days’ notice.

READ MORE: Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca is an ‘extreme risk’ area for COVID-19 infections