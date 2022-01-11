TO ENGLISH ears the names ‘Jack’ or ‘Audrey’ or ‘Max’ do not typically sound like names we’d call our dogs.

They sound more like name we’d call our cousin or aunty. No doubt they’d turn a few heads in the local park.

But these exact names feature in a new list of the most popular names people call their dogs by in Spain.

Far from being offensive or derisory, these names feature in the most popular list for two main reasons:

They are short and simple names, maximum two syllables, making them useful to train dogs with. They are precisely uncommon names in Spain, meaning awkward or confusing encounters can be avoided.

Admittedly there are some baffling names on the list: like Darwin, Atom or Dante.

According to pupnames.com, Darwin is an extremely popular for the breed of dog known as (no surprises) the Beagle.

(If you didn’t get that, Charles Darwin made his world-changing voyage to South America on a ship called The Beagle.)

Dante, aside from being associated with hellish poetry, apparently means ‘enduring’ and ‘obstinate’ and so is a popular name in Spain for German Shepherds.

Here’s a list of the most popular dog names in Spain according to region:

Andalucia: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Nala

Fira

Luna

Lola

Laika

Coco

Simba

Toby

Leo

Thor

Aragon: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Kira

Luna

Nala

Laika

Bella

Aragon: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Coco

Leo

Thor

Toby

Lucky

Castilla y Leon: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Luna

Cora

Kira

Betty

Chanel

Castilla y Leon: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Thor

Bobby

Bruno

Duke

Leo

Castilla La Mancha: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Kira

Luna

Abby

Becky

Dora

Castilla La Mancha: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Balto

Blue

Coco

Rey

Simba

Catalunya: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Kira

Luna

Nala

Lola

Nina

Catalunya: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Thor

Coco

Jack

Max

Otto

Madrid: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Luna

Lola

Nala

Kira

Leia

Madrid: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Thor

Coco

Max

Rocky

Leo

Valencian Community: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Lola

Luna

Nala

Kira

Laika

Valencian Community: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Toby

Max

Thor

Coco

Rocky

Galicia: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Kira

Kiara

Nala

Aika

Audrey

Galicia: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Leo

Casper

Coco

Kai

Simba

Balearic Islands: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Luna

Amy

Greta

Kira

Lucy

Balearic Islands: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Max

Buddy

Coco

Darwin

Freddy

Canary Islands: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Nala

Chloe

Kira

Lola

Alma

Canary Islands: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Leo

Toby

Atom

Coco

Dante

Murcia: 5 most popular names for female dogs

Luna

Bella

Linda

Arya

Audrey

Murcia: 5 most popular names for male dogs

Coco

Leo

Bruno

Loki

Simba

