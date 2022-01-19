TICKETS go on sale this Thursday for a new high-speed ‘low-cost’ rail service between Valencia and Madrid.

The Avlo service, starting on February 21, is being run by state operator Renfe, who already have AVE fast trains on the same route.

Services will depart from Valencia at 09.28, 16:15 and 21:10 hours and from Madrid at 06:30, 12.40 and 18.40 hours.

Up to 2,200 seats will be available on the daily services with ticket prices starting from €7 one-way in some promotional offers.

The average price for a one-way fare will come in at around €40 to €50.

Reductions for children and family discounts will be available.

Ticket prices also include a free cabin suitcase and a bag.

Additional charges are made for extra cases and designated seating.

Only one service each-way will be non-stop.

The other four journeys involve stops at Cuenca in Castilla-La Mancha and the Requena-Utiel station in the Valencian region.

Non-stop services between Madrid and Valencia will be just under 1 hour and 40 minutes.

READ MORE: