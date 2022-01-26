NEW rules come into play from February 1 in Spain that mean vaccination certificates are only valid if you have received a jab against COVID within the last nine months (270 days).

This means that all travellers who had their last dose more than 270 days ago, will need to have a booster shot to be permitted entry into Spain and that will need to appear on your Covid pass.

And if your last jab (before your booster) was administered more than 270 days before you require entry then make sure your booster was received at least 14 days before the date of travel.

“From February 1, 2022, in order to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate, the certificate must have been issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin at least 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the full course of vaccination, as long as the final dose of that course of vaccination was no more than 270 days ago,” the statement of Spain’s official travel website, Safe Spain, reads.

As well as showing proof of complete vaccination, travellers arriving in Spain will need to fill out a Health Control Form prior to their arrival. The link to the form can be found HERE.

Once in Spain, if you live or are travelling within a region where Covid passes are required to enter restaurants, bars and other public spaces then you will need to show your certificate to enter.

However unlike the rules to enter Spain, it hasn’t yet been decided that the 270 day validity will be imposed on Covid passes for entry to venues.

Those who received their boosters in Spain must make sure that this is reflected on their Covid certificate and this means downloaded a newer version.

You can do this in the same way either through Spain’s Ministry of Health or through the regional health authority where you live in Spain.

Once downloaded, you can save the new version on your phone so you can easily access the QR code.