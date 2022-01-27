MALLORCA has been named as the world’s top destination of 2022 by travel review website TripAdvisor.

The biggest of the Balearic Islands tops the ranking of ‘trending destinations’ in the 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards beating other island hotspots such as Tulum in Mexico and the Greek Island of Santorini for the top spot.

The website describes Mallorca as ‘dreamy’ with ‘beaches and coves, a spectacular mountain range, romantic fishing villages and a rustic countryside dotted with almond and olive groves’.

A historic inner courtyard in La Palma old town. image pixabay

Among the highlights recommended on TripAdvisor’s list of ‘ All 2473 things to do on Mallorca’ are boat rentals, wine tasting, and hiking on trails along the sprawling inland mountain range.

But Mallorca isn’t the only destination in Spain to earn a top ten spot. The neighbouring island of Ibiza appears at number six on the list.

Described as ‘one of Europe’s favourite nightlife playgrounds’ with more than 100 miles of coastline and 50 beaches.

Crystaline waters adorn the coast. Image: pixabay

Plus plenty of restaurants and bars as well as beautiful UNESCO protected old town, there are endless things to do.

The other destinations on the list include Arusha, Tanzania for climbers and safari enthusiasts, the Turkish town Goreme which is carved into volcanic rock, Paraty in Brazil known for its swamp fish and Charleston, South Carolina which, according to the website, is bursting with southern charm.

Mallorca is often described as a ‘slice of paradise’ and as discerning visitors will know, it is so much more than resorts such as Magaluf that attract the cheap all-night party crowd.

The winding roads in Sa Calobra. Image: Pixabay

Mallorca has stunning countryside, from the craggy Trasmutana mountain range to the flat and fertile wine producing region in the interior.

It’s beautiful and varied coastline stretches for 550km and its crystalline blue seas are teeming with marine life.

Ancient culture, rich traditions, local festivities, and a wide array of entertainment intertwine with Michelin acclaimed gastronomy to make Mallorca not just a favourite holiday destination but one of the most popular spots for relocation by northern Europeans.

