EIGHT areas of Spain are still running COVID-19 passport schemes while other regions have stopped the measure as ‘sixth wave’ coronavirus infections fall.

Passport will be used in eight regions until at least mid or late February.

A number of areas like Castilla y Leon, Extremadura and Madrid never implemented the passport scheme, while Asturias and Cantabria are among the regions to stop using it.

Cantabria president, Miguel Angel Revilla, said that the ‘passport no longer meets the objective’ of reducing indoor COVID-19 transmission.

Official government figures have shown little or any correlation to the use of passports and lower infection rates in those regions that enforced them.

As mandatory outdoor mask wearing ends across Spain this Thursday, the deployment of COVID passports is expected to be phased out soon.

ANDALUCIA

The region has legal authority to use passports until February 15 for indoor access to hospitality and nightlife venues as well as visits to see hospital patients and nursing home residents.

ARAGON

As in Andalucia, passports are required for hospital visits and to see people in residential homes and other special centres

BALEARIC ISLANDS

The passport currently runs until February 28 but may end earlier.

It is compulsory for entrance to hospitality and nightlife businesses.

GALICIA

Passports are compulsory until February 12 for hospitality, nightlife, gyms, hostels, and hospital visitors.

LA RIOJA

February 14 is the current end date for the passport.

It encompasses nightlife venues; hospitality accommodating 50 or more people; care homes; and outdoor events of more than 1,000 people where food and drink is on offer.

MURCIA

Passports run until late February to boost indoor capacity for hospitality and nightlife businesses that choose to use them

NAVARRA

Navarra is using passports until February 14 in the same way as La Rioja, except that indoor use kicks in with a capacity of 60 or more people

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

The Valencian Community will continue with the passport scheme until at least February 28.

It has to be shown for indoor access to all hospitality, nightlife, and entertainment venues.

Likewise for hospital and residential home visitors, as well in all indoor areas that serve food and drink.

It also applies to events and celebrations involving 500 or more people.

