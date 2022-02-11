Hiring Now! For our first opening in Sotogrande Pura Vita 100% Vegan Restaurant Bar & Brasserie



Passionate about food, experienced, reliable, great work ethic and excellent customer service.

Does this sound like you? Then we want to hear from you.





HEAD CHEF



We are looking for an enthusiastic, creative, fully qualified head chef to assist in running our new

vegan concept restaurant kitchen.



The successful applicant must have previous experience in:

• Managing a busy kitchen

• Setting food menus and food pricing

• Ordering and monitoring food supplies

• Rostering staff



Attention to detail and high level of customer service is a must as is demonstrated culinary expertise.

We want someone with creativity and passion to help us produce innovative dishes.



WE ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR



Chefs, Sous Chefs, Waiters & Waitresses, Barmen, Cocktail Mixologist, Kitchen Porter.

All applicants must be fluent in Spanish and English.



If you possess all of the above

please send your resume and covering letter to:

Mrs Gabriela Giumba at puravitavegan@gmail.com

We look forward to meeting you





