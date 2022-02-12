A SPANIARD aged 34 has been jailed for a year for stealing four endangered turtles worth thousands of euros from the Natura Parc animal park in Mallorca.
People are known to shell out as much as €2,500 each for the reptiles.
The creatures had been homed at the park after police confiscated 1,100 specimens from an ‘illegal’ hatchery run by a German couple.
A court heard that the defendant had hopped over a wall at the Santa Eugenia park during lockdown and scooped up the four turtles in a bucket.
CCTV captured the moment and recorded his car’s number plate, with police soon tracking him down and recovering the turtles.
