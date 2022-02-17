TWO people died when a light aircraft crashed near the town of Pinzon in Sevilla, police confirmed.

The force said it received a call at 12.15pm on Wednesday (February 16) raising the alarm that an aircraft had plummeted into a field area located about 300 meters from the route of the SE-9020 highway.

The British pilot and his passenger both died in the incident.

Emergency services sent a number of medics, including ambulance crews and firefighters.

Police also raced to the scene to assist the two victims but both sadly died on impact.

An investigation into their death has been launched.

Cops confirmed that the plane was flying according to a flight previously scheduled and registered by the authorities.