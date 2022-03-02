WITH the world watching the desperate situation unfold in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion by Russian troops, it is easy to feel helpless.

But there are things everyone can do.

You have a voice and can make yourself heard by attending rallies, signing petitions and writing to your politicians.

Another easy step is to donate money either to support Ukrainian people to defend themselves or to help the humanitarian efforts and help refugees flooding into Europe.

It is also important to keep yourself properly informed and be cautious about false information spread by Russian-backed ‘sources’ involved in spreading misinformation on social media.

Here The Olive Press provides a quick guide to help our readers lend their support.

Take to the streets

Rally held in Malaga on Sunday against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Photo: Cordon Press

Demonstrations have been held across Spain from A Coruña to Murcia since Russian forces invaded the Ukraine last Thursday.

These have taken place outside Russian Embassy and consulates as well as outside Ukrainian missions. Mass protests have also been held in public squares.

Chances are there will be one taking place near you and if there’s not, you can always organise your own.

StopPutin provides a round-up of rallies and events as well as tips for those wanting to show their support for the #StandWithUkraine movement.

Make a donation

Below are some recognised organizations working to help Ukrainians during this crisis.

UNHCR

The UN refugee agency is collecting donations for humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. Celebrities Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to match every single donation up to $1million. DONATE HERE

The needs of children in #Ukraine and those seeking safety at its borders are mounting.



Here's how you can help. — UNICEF (@UNICEF) February 28, 2022

Voices of Children

Voices of Children is a charitable foundation that focuses on addressing the psychological effect of armed conflict on children. Founded in 2015 in response to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Voices of Children provides art therapy, mobile psychologists, and individualized support to traumatized children. Individuals can donate HERE.

The International Rescue Committee

With a long history of providing resources to refugees fleeing countries facing humanitarian crisis, the IRC have responded to the situation in Ukraine by meeting with organizations in Poland and Ukraine to gauge the potential number of refugees and their needs so it can quickly mobilize and provide whatever assistance is needed. A monthly donation of $108 will provide eight families with temporary shelter. You can make a donation via its website.

United Help Ukraine focuses on providing medical supplies and humanitarian aid, and raising awareness of the conflict.

Stand with Ukraine.

Sunflower of Peace

Started five years ago as a fundraiser to provide backpacks with first aid and medical supplies to front-line doctors, Sunflower of Peace is currently providing backpacks to Ukrainian soldiers, citizens, and volunteers.

According to its fundraising information, “Each backpack is designed for groups of 5 to 10 people and includes a variety of first aid supplies. Donate through the fundraising page on Facebook.

CARE

International humanitarian organization CARE has set up an emergency Ukrainian Crisis Fund with the goal of providing immediate support for 4 million people. Donations will go toward providing Ukrainians with water, food, supplies, hygiene kits, immediate support and aid, and cash. CARE says it is prioritizing supporting women, girls, families, and elderly. Donate via its website.

International Medical Corps

This nonprofit is focused on providing health-care services, psychosocial support, and care to citizens of countries dealing with disaster, disease, and conflict. Donation via the website

Project Hope

Project Hope is an international organization that coordinates with health-care workers to provide on-the-ground medical support to countries in crisis.. It’s currently sending medical supplies to Ukrainians. You can make donations via its website

Razom for Ukraine

Razom for Ukraine is a Ukrainian-American nonprofit dedicated to unlocking Ukraine’s democratic potential by creating collaborative spaces that foster international civic engagement. It has its own fundraiser to support its emergency response to the war.

International Red Cross

The ICRC’s has teams on the ground in Ukraine to continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

Today @ICRC stands with the people of #Ukraine.



Legally, and in the name of humanity, they must be protected from the fighting.?

My three calls: pic.twitter.com/GbqO2BEMt0 — Peter Maurer (@PMaurerICRC) February 24, 2022

Support local journalism

English-language news outlets based in the country, such as Kyiv Independent and the New Voice of Ukraine, are covering developments on the ground as the conflict unfolds, using local journalists.

The Kyiv Independent says it was created by journalists in order to defend editorial independence. Donations can be made via its GoFundMe and Patreon accounts, which will be used to keep the news source running.This list on Twitter has collated many local journalists in Ukraine providing first hand accounts.

READ MORE: