THE beginning of March welcomes the unique spectacle of almond blossom in Spain, ushering in spring and creating unmissable sights and smells.

While you can enjoy blossom wherever you find an almond tree – and they grow across much of Spain – there are certain areas which are famous because of the huge number of almond trees set among picturesque surroundings.

These popular spots attract crowds who come for photos, romantic walks or just to celebrate the end of winter.

Here are some of the best spots in which to marvel at this beautiful phenomenon.

Guadalest Valley

One of the most bountiful place for almond blossoms is found in Alicante province.

In particular, the Valle del Guadalest, in Cordillera Betica is the perfect micro-climate for the blooming of the plants.

Almond blossom in Alicante. Photo: Creative commons licence.

In this valley blossom protrudes everywhere in the cobbled streets, particularly in the small town of Guadalest which is well worth a visit.

Other nearby towns that also have almond blossom on full display are Benimantell, Benifato, Beniarda and Confrides.

Almeria

Almond blossom. Photo: creative commons licence.

There are also thousands of blossom trees in Almeria, with Senes and Uleila del Campo some of the best places thanks to their location in a valley between two mountain ranges, the Sierra de los Filabres and the Sierra Alhamilla.

Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria is also a great place to go in March to see the blossom.

The Roque Nublo in Tejeda caldera is home to a formation of volcanic rock and streep ravines which allows blossom to flourish.

Indeed, since 1969, the Fiestas del Almendro en Flor has been celebrated there every year except the past two years where the fiesta was temporarily stopped due to Covid.

Blossoms fields next to the Fiestas del Almendro en Flor.

Photo: creative commons licence.

Mallorca

Mallorca also has lots of almond trees around this time, especially the valleys at the foot of the Sierra de la Tramontana.

The blossom is so widespread that the term ‘Mallorcan snow’ has been coined to describe the scenery this time of year.

Other places famous for the spectacular nature of this landscape are the Puig de Randa, the Puig de Bonany in Petra, the Puig de Santa Magdalena and the Sanctuary of San Salvador in Felanitx.

Cuenca

Villalpardo in Cuenca is famous for its fields of almond trees, which are big attractions for hikers and tourists alike.

Almond Blossom in Cuenca.

Photo: creative commons licence.

Elsewhere one of the best routes to see the phenomenon is the one that goes from Villalpardo to Vadocañas, a path of about 16 km that exhibits the full beauty of Spanish almond trees.

Quinta de los Molinos, Madrid

Los almendros en flor en la Quinta de los Molinos. https://t.co/cWLvv9Io8g — MadridFree (@madridfree) February 28, 2022

Even in Spain’s capital it is possible to enjoy a stroll among the almond blossom. Those Madrileños in the know, head to Quinta de los Molinos with the first sign of spring. This orchard formed part of an old estate and is now a public park.

Wherever you do seem them, remember time is of the essence and there is only short window of about three weeks to see them in March.

