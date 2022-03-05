A BOSSY lady in a kilt with a ‘big bottom’ hardly sounds like your typical war hero.

But that’s exactly how Fernanda Jacobsen was described by those that met her when she was sent to Madrid – the beating heart of the social revolution – to help the wounded as the Republican government faced off Nationalist forces in 1936.

When military leader General Franco’s – backed by fellow fascists Mussolini and Hitler – launched his bloody attempt to overthrow the elected Spanish government, Fernanda was one of the first of almost 2400 Brits – around 550 of them Scots – to leave the safety of their homes to join the fight against fascism.

In shades of the expected encirclement and attack on Ukranian city, Kyev, any day by Russian invaders, she become something of a legend in Spain as its capital became surrounded by fascist troops.

A ‘furious’ middle aged woman, Fernanda was working as a secretary in Glasgow when she went to aid the humanitarian effort in the poorest and worst hit parts of Madrid.

‘An incredible woman, small and square, with a huge bottom’ – Fernanda Jacobsen

The Scottish Ambulance Unit (SAU) was formed by her boss, the wealthy and generous Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, Sir Daniel Macaulay Stevenson.

He believed his fiery Spanish-speaking assistant was the only person who could lead his team of medical volunteers to Spain safely – and when the first convoy of six ambulances left Glasgow in September 1936, Miss Fernanda Jacobsen stood proud – a little over 5ft – as their loyal Commandant.

Fernanda was only meant to stay in Spain a few days, helping with translation and sourcing contacts but soon she became indispensable and ran the unit for nearly three years.

Despite having no medical training Fernanda found herself at the heart of the fighting in Toledo and around Madrid, feeding the starving and tending to the injured.

Spanish newspaper Politica said at the time: “The work already carried out by these Scotsmen who came to Spain to mitigate the sufferings of war is really extraordinary.” Indeed, local people were so amazed by the resilience of the Scottish force, they named them ‘Los Brujos’ – the wizards.

Another newspaper Despues praised Fernanda and her ‘chicos’ for their humanitarian work in an article entitled ‘¡ESCOCIA POR ESPAÑA!’.

The unit was twice called back to Britain, in part because they were mentally and physically exhausted, but also so they could collect food donations and old buses from Scottish companies that could be used to ferry the wounded to hospital.

Fernanda remained behind and appealed for contributions in The Guardian, warning that the people of Madrid were ‘weakened by malnutrition, not to say starvation, without fuel, without the necessaries of life, the coming of winter is to many of them a sentence of death’.

The appeal was successful and Fernanda was able to open two porridge canteens in January 1939 to provide food to the starving people of Madrid.

Franco’s military coup ultimately succeeded and the dictator declared victory on April 1, 1939. The government-led Republicans were crushed and one of Fernanda’s canteens was taken by the Falangist relief organisation Auxilio Social, much to her fury.

Her work continued beyond the end of the war, and she returned to Scotland in August 1939. She later received an OBE for her work in Spain.

A tiny woman with a fiery temper, Fernanda was described as ‘as indefatigable and bossy as Florence Nightingale herself’ – and she was never seen without her kilt, military jacket and Glengarry bonnet.

She later said: “My kilt costume was always my best protection, a perfect ‘Salvoconducto’. There are always troubles if I am absent and the Macaulay kilt gets me everywhere without harm to me or those accompanying me”.

Not all heroes wear capes – some prefer tartan.

READ ALSO: