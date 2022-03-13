2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in El Chaparral with pool garage - € 299,000

Townhouse El Chaparral, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 299,000

Charming terraced Town House in a small complex with only 19 houses located in Complejo El Jaramar, Urb. El Chaparral only 5 mins from La Cala de Mijas. Not many come up for sale so good opportunity to snap one up. This house is built on one level, enter the house into a hallway and on the right you have your fully fitted kitchen with a direct access to a back yard where you have storage, washing machine, drying area , on the left you have the 2nd double bedroom and bathroom with a shower. The hall leads into the sitting room which has a lovely high slanted ceiling with wooden beams so gives… See full property details