Townhouse

El Chaparral, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in El Chaparral with pool garage - € 299,000

Charming terraced Town House in a small complex with only 19 houses located in Complejo El Jaramar, Urb. El Chaparral only 5 mins from La Cala de Mijas. Not many come up for sale so good opportunity to snap one up. This house is built on one level, enter the house into a hallway and on the right you have your fully fitted kitchen with a direct access to a back yard where you have storage, washing machine, drying area , on the left you have the 2nd double bedroom and bathroom with a shower. The hall leads into the sitting room which has a lovely high slanted ceiling with wooden beams so gives… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.