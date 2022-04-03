Spain’s Queen Letizia will stand alongside Prince Charles on Tuesday to cut the ribbon at the first museum in the UK devoted entirely to Spanish art.

The Spanish Gallery, located in a converted high street bank in the British town of Bishop Auckland, wants to be the Prado of the North.

On its walls hang masterpieces from the Spanish Golden Age by painters including El Greco, Murillo and Velazquez.

The museum also includes a Spanish restaurant serving tapas from locally sourced and organic products.

The new museum is part of the Auckland Project, a regeneration scheme backed by art collector and philanthropist Jonathan Ruffer.

In 2010, he bought Auckland Castle and its contents which included several paintings by Francisco Zurbaran.

Many pieces included in the first show are from Ruffer’s personal collection Ruffer with additional loans from Museo del Prado, the Hispanic Society of America and other major collections of Spanish art.

The royals attended “Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light” at the National Gallery in March 2019. Photo: Cordon Press

It won’t be the first time the Spanish Queen and British heir to the throne have enjoyed an art exhibition together.

In 2019 both were in attendance to open the Joaquin Sorolla exhibition at London’s National Gallery.

READ MORE: