FOLLOWING the shock discovery of pornographic images on her daughter’s phone, a mum’s report led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man in La Mojonera (Almería).

His detention follows the revelation that he approached and bullied at least 22 other minors online via social media.

ARRESTED: Images from Guardia Civil

He was allegedly found to be sending and then requesting images of a sexual nature to children, storing them for his own gratification.

All victims are between 10 and 15 years old, living in various parts of Spain.

Guardia Civil arrested him for the crimes of cyberbullying, grooming and illicit possession of child pornography.

Reports say he continuously badgered the minors with an “obsessive attitude” towards the victims.

Investigation began last year after a mum in Zamora detected and linked pornographic material on her daughter’s ‘phone to the perpetrator.

Agents of the Women-Minor team of the Almería Command verified that the arrested man was fully aware of the age of the victims and habitually consumed pornographic material of minors.

Evidence gathered determined how he gained the trust of young girls through deception, obliging them to engage in sexual practices online.

After obtaining the first images, he then changes his friendly demeanour and threatens to send them to the victims’ parents, unless they send even more gratuitous pictures.

He repeatedly approached the children for physical contact if they lived in Almería, but police intervention prevented this from ever happening..

The investigation remains open in order to investigate the appearance of new victims.

For more information, you can contact the Peripheral Communication Office of the Civil Guard in Almería on the phone 680411337.

