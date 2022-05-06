EYEPRINT in La Cala de Mijas is a one stop shop to make your business stand out.

The workshop covers all types of merchandise and products suitable for big and small companies alike.

Whether you are looking for personalised business cards for your newly started small business or are an established company looking to give your workspace an upgrade with sleek looking transparent vinyl on the windows, Eyeprint has the tools to make it happen.

Businesses across a whole range of industries across the Costa del Sol have benefited from the services of Eyeprint.

Photo: Eyeprint.

Eyeprint can also kit out your business with the best product labels, brochures, light boxes signs on the side of your building, and even billboard designs. Aside from these products, they also create interior design magazines and brochures.

A wide selection of the very best materials are at the team´s disposal to create something magical for the client.

A personalised experience for each client is at the heart of the operation. Clients are invited to come into the workshop to meet with Roxy and the team to ensure the finished product perfectly matches their needs. Eyeprint will take your idea and turn it into reality.

Another of Eyeprint’s key values is community.

The company is dedicated to supporting other small businesses in La Cala de Mijas, as well as regularly working with local charities.

To get in touch to find out how Roxy and the Eyeprint team can take the vision for your business to the next level, call (+34) 665 804 321, email info@eyeprint.es or visit www.eyeprint.es.