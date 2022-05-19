SPAIN’S Met Office has issued alerts for high temperatures across much of Spain and warned of extreme risk of wildfires as the nation sizzles.

Aemet has warned of the ‘exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year’ and issued amber alerts across much of the peninsula,

The state weather agency also called for caution and advised members of the public to immediately call 112 if they spot smoke as wildfire risk rises.

Actualizamos #NotaInformativaAEMET por temperaturas excepcionalmente altas

?Entrada progresiva de #PolvoDelSahara

?viernes y sábado persistirá el ascenso térmico, con máximas entre los 34-37ºC

Más Info ?https://t.co/y3jPkiAPOm pic.twitter.com/78JFPQAYtq — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile Spain’s Civil Protection services reminded the public how to cope in high temperatures advising to keep out of direct sun, avoid strenuous exercise, keep hydrated and under no circumstances leave children or pets in parked cars.

????#Autoprotección



?????Protégete del sol, bebe líquidos, toma comida ligera y??evita las actividades físicas en las horas centrales del día



????Interésate por los más vulnerables: ancianos y niños, y??no dejes en un vehículo expuesto al sol personas ni animales. ? pic.twitter.com/xPXQuxhiqx — DG Protección Civil y Emergencias. España (@proteccioncivil) May 19, 2022

Weather alerts were issued across much of south central Spain with warnings strongest in Cordoba, Sevilla and Jaen areas of inland Andalucia.

19/05 12:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por temp. max para mañana en Andalucía . Imagen en vigor a las 12:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/CE481R3Ojh — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 19, 2022

The mercury was predicted to hit a maximum of 40ºC on Friday in the Guadalquivir Valley.

