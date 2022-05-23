It’s every player’s dream to win that big jackpot prize. News of jackpot winners is always exciting, but it’s pretty difficult to win one. We read of players who have won millions of dollars in just one bet in sports betting. But the question is, how do they do it?

For the most part, luck is involved in winning anything, big or small, when betting. However, there are a few tips and tricks that you can use to improvise your chances of winning big when betting. Today, we will talk about five of those tips. So keep reading to learn about them.

#1 Pick the Right Games and Market

One sports betting tip that can help you win bigger is choosing the right games to bet on. Top online bookmakers like Bet365 feature numerous sports, competitions and tournaments. While it’s easy to get carried away and just bet based on the odds you see, this is usually a wrong call. Instead, you want to bet on sports and games you are familiar with.

Take your time to do extensive research on the game(s) you want to bet on. For instance, if you want to bet on Barcelona in the La Liga, check for head-to-head statistics, injury reports, team news and other factors. This way, you can be a bit certain of what to predict. Likewise, consider the best betting markets that go with your prediction. Don’t limit yourself to only regular match-winning bets or totals under/over bets, as they often have lower odds. Instead, consider combination and prop markets that often come with higher odds.

In addition, when possible, you can place bets as accumulators or round robins. But be aware that you will lose your entire slip with accumulators if one of the events loses.

#2 Manage Your Bankroll

While it may not seem like it, another way to improve your chances of winning big is by managing your bankroll. Having a betting budget and splitting your bets is essential. To understand what we are trying to say here, consider this example. Say you deposited $1000 into your betting account via Bitcoin or other payment methods. Now you have $1000 as your betting budget. You can choose to place all the amount on a single bet. But if you lose the bet, your entire bankroll is gone.

What professional sports bettors do is split that amount into bits. For instance, they can split the $1000 into 50 different bets of $20. This way, they have a higher chance that some bets will win even if others lose.

#3 Shop for the Best Odds

Betting odds are vital in sports betting. It determines how much you stand a chance to win. For example, if you bet $100 on an event with odds of 1.80, your total potential payout is $180. If you bet the same $100 on odds of 2.0, then the potential payout is $200. So, the higher the odds, the more you can stand a chance to win.

For that reason, shopping for the best odds is essential if you want to win bigger when betting. Compare the odds offered by different bookmakers and go for the highest one. This is because two bookmakers can offer different odds for the same event and market. And the good thing is that there is no law against having accounts with multiple bookies so long they are licensed.

#4 Use Bonuses

Bonuses can also come in handy to boost your chances of winning at gambling. Bonuses are freebies that help boost players’ bankrolls and allow them to place more bets. So whenever possible, claim sports betting bonuses offered by bookies. Most betting platforms offer newbies a welcome bonus, usually as matched deposit bonuses or free bets. They also offer existing bettors various bonuses like cashback offers and risk-free bets.

However, check the applicable terms and conditions before claiming a particular bonus. Pay attention, particularly to the rollover requirement, as this refers to the number of times you must bet the bonus to win from it. With a good bonus, you can place more bets and win more.

#5 Bet With a Strategy

The last but not the least tip to help you win bigger in sports betting is to bet with a strategy. Don’t just follow your emotion and place a bet without a plan. For instance, expert players use a match betting strategy where they claim free bet offers from multiple bookies and bet reverse options.

With the right strategy, you can build your bankroll and win bigger. However, know when to take a break and quit while ahead. If you are on a streak of losses, don’t get tempted to bet more. Instead, take a break, compose yourself and use a better strategy.

Summing It Up

This article has provided five different tips to help you win bigger when betting. Remember that sports betting, like every other form of gambling, has an element of luck involved. However, you can improve your winning chances by picking the right games and markets after carefully analysing team news, injury reports and head-to-head statistics. Likewise, make sure you manage your bankroll and don’t bet more than you can afford to lose.

Shopping for the best odds can also help you win more since odds directly affect the winning amount. Do not forget to claim good bonuses when you have the chance, and always bet with a strategy, not in a haphazard way. If you follow these tips and with a bit of luck, you may just be able to land that big win.