INTERNATIONAL school Laude have announced they have a new headteacher.

Andrew Atkinson is taking the reins at the distinguished school in San Pedro.

The school said: “We are delighted to announce that Andrew Atkinson will join Laude San Pedro International as Head of School effective August 2022 after an extensive global leadership search. Andy joins us with over 30 years’ experience teaching and leading international schools in Italy, Spain, Argentina, UK, Holland, Uruguay, and the USA.”

Atkinson was previously principal of upper school for Dwight School London from 2017 to 2019.

For the past three and a half years he has been a governor and consultant for International School Support.

The school is one of the most in demand from parents in the country.

Photo: Laude International School.

He replaces Amanda Hughes who has been headteacher since September 2018.

“We also want to take this opportunity to thank Amanda for her continued support and loyalty to

the school. Amanda will be working closely with Andy before the start of the new academic year

to ensure a smooth transition for students, staff, and the families of the school community,” the school said.

In March the school was ranked as the second best in the country by Forbes magazine, also making it into the top 100 of the much coveted El Mundo list.

