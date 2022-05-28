Those wanting to sell their property should make Coast and Country their first stop.

Choosing the right property professionals to help you with your real estate transaction is perhaps the most important decision you will make when selling property.

With Moraira being such a popular destination for so many different nationalities, a multi-lingual team is essential if they are to effectively market your property.

And they need an in-depth knowledge of the local market so they can guide purchasers effectively and help them make a decision quickly. After all, they will not bring potential buyers to view your home if its location does not meet their requirements.

For sellers, this is a key requirement – as anyone who has had to suffer a seemingly endless stream of viewers who are not even interested because the area is not right for them.

This is where the efficient and knowledgeable team at Coast and Country comes in.

They personalise and research properties for every individual client to make sure they understand exactly what they are looking for and to guarantee that they will show properties that meet the client’s criteria.

Helen Tye explained: “People who are listing with us know that not only do we offer our own property portfolio but we also offer a personal property finding service.

“This means that we can often sell their home before it has even been officially marketed. We have more buyers than sellers at the moment, so if someone lists with us we may well have a purchaser ready and waiting!”

They have a database of clients from Holland, Belgium, France and the UK currently looking for properties – so Coast and Country Properties should be your first stop when putting your home up for sale.

If you need any help sorting out your paperwork, getting a valuation or would like tips on making the process as easy as possible, pop in and see the team at Coast and Country in Moraira or give them a call on 965 270 636 or contact info@coastandcountry.properties.