Casinos have pretty much bet around forever, even if they have changed and adapted with technology as time has gone on. People love the idea of placing a bet and possibly winning a big prize – and the sounds of cash jingly, the bright lights and the fun music of a casino certainly help! Of course, over recent years online casinos have increased in popularity too – but what are Australian gamblers looking for in 2022?

Land-Based Casinos

With land-based casinos closed for big chunks of time throughout 2020 and 2021, people are starting to make a return to them. When speaking to patrons at land-based casinos many of them have chosen to return because they miss the social element of gambling. Rather than use an online casino at home, they want to get together with friends and enjoy a flutter together. Of course, if you’re playing a card game like poker then being able to see the players can feel like an advantage – it’s much easier for them to give themselves away with the body language if you’re playing in real life as opposed to online. Live video games and live deals at online casinos are starting to improve the social aspect of playing online and this is something that those who had previously played exclusively at land-based casinos are starting to enjoy.

Online Casinos

Over recent years online casinos have increased massively in popularity and in fact, some parts of this industry even received record numbers of revenue over the last 24 months. Gamblers like the idea of betting at an online casino like Fair Go Casino, because it gives them an opportunity to enjoy a much larger range of games than at a land-based establishment. One thing that some people missed when using a land-based casino was the opportunity to bet whenever they want. Online casinos operate 24/7 which means that whenever you feel like having a spin of the roulette wheel or enjoying a game of cards you’ll be able to do so – all from the comfort of your own home. This way of playing is extremely convenient, and alongside the high tech games that many online casinos now offer will have no doubt contributed to the success of the online casino industry.

Betting in 2022

People love the idea of being able to bet on something new – reality TV winners, slot machines featuring their favourite characters etc. so casino operators are likely to continue to come up with new concepts and ways to design games in order to keep audiences interested throughout 2022 and beyond.