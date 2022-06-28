LEARNING another language is never easy, but as expats, we should at least give it a try.

But whether you’re beginner or near fluency, there are some phrases that will always leave you scratching your head.

Here are 13 phrases that will have you sounding like a true native, even if you’re not quite sure of what they mean.

Por si las moscas

Literal translation: For if the flies

English equivalent: Just in case

Example: No parece tan frio, pero tomare un abrigo, por si las moscas.

Translation: It doesn’t seem that cold, but I will take a coat, just in case.

Poner las Pilas

Literal translation: Put batteries in

English equivalent: Get ready / Wake up or be alert

Example: Si quieres hacerlo bien en tu examen, poner las pilas

Translation: If you want to do well in your exam, put in your batteries

Montar cachos / Poner los cuernos

Literal translation: To put horns on someone

English equivalent: To cheat or be unfaithful

Example: Estoy preocupado de que me ponga los cuernos

Translation: I am worried that he will cheat on me

No tener dos dedos de frente

Literal: Not having two fingers of forehead

Used as: They are not smart or are stupid

Example: El fallo su prueba de manejo porque no tiene dos dedos de frente

Translation: He failed his driving test because he’s not smart

Sacar de quicio

Literal translation: Take out of the doorjamb or frame.

English equivalent: Exasperates

Example: Me saca de quicio cuando mis hijos me ignoran

Translation: It exasperates me when my children ignore me

Sacar la piedra

Literal translation: Take the rock out (of someone)

English equivalent: Frustrate / Upset or cause anger

Example: Su actitud me sacó la piedra

Translation: Her attitude really angered me

Tomar el pelo

Literal translation: Grab or drink the hair

English equivalent: To kid or fool someone, similar to pull someone’s leg

Example: Mi esposo estaba tomando el pelo cuando dijo que olvido que era mi cumpleaños

Translation: My husband was pulling my leg when he said he forgot it was my birthday

Echar el muerto

Literal translation: Throw the deceased

English equivalent: To place the blame or put the responsibility on someone else.

Example: Yo no destroce el plato, no me eches ese muerto a mi.

Translation: I didn’t smash the plate, don’t blame me.

Que onda?

Literal translation: What wave?

English equivalent: What’s up?

Poner la mano/las manos en el fuego

Literal translation: Put your hands in the fire

English equivalent: Be 100% sure of something or have total trust in someone

Example: Pongo las manos en el fuego que él no me traiciono

Translation: I’m 100% sure he didn’t betray me

