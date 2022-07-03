ANDALUCIA is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Or so it seems to a wealth of tourists who have taken to TripAdvisor to express their disappointment at some of the region’s top hotspots.

After all, it’s always a let-down to find an ancient Roman ruin that’s just a pile of old stones, a prehistoric cave without any natural light or a cathedral which offers no tourist activities other than … looking at the cathedral.

It seems there’s just no pleasing some folk.

From the confused to the disillusioned to the just plain bored, check out our ‘dirty dozen’ of the daftest TripAdvisor reviews given to some of Andalucia’s most noted tourist attractions.

1) Mezquita Cathedral, Cordoba

Photo: Nicolas Vollmer CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33238939

“It is a very impressive structure inside, but other than that there is really not a lot to do.”

One star from Leewho.

2) Caminito del Rey, Malaga

Adobe Stock

“Fully fenced and protected and hardly the adventure it once was.”

One star from Matt B.

3) The Alhambra, Granada

Adobe Stock

“Boring ruin… I highly recommend the Alhambra to anyone who likes to stare at old walls, but to no one else.”

One star from GrumpyGermanTraveller.

4) Aeronautical museum, Malaga

“It’s as though some of the museums have just been put there to give tourists something to do”

Two stars from Mambo5Scotland.

5) Cathedral, Sevilla

Photo: Adobe Stock

“We didn’t go.”

One star from Phil A.

6) Plaza de Espana, Sevilla

Photo: Adobe Stock

“This place has absolutely nothing to do or see except a large building surrounded by gardens.”

One star from Asheesh1287.

7) Giralda tower, Sevilla

Adobe Stock

“Didn’t really understand what the point was – it’s a big tower.”

Two stars from Gav C.

8) El Tajo gorge, Ronda

Adobe Stock

“Ronda itself was lovely but it took too long to get there on the bus.”

Two stars from Waggajbnelly.

9) Dolmen de Menga, Antequera

Wikipedia

“Nothing there really, except a cave.”

Two stars from Allan B.

10) Palace of the Countess of Lebrija, Sevilla

By © José Luiz Bernardes Ribeiro, CC BY-SA 3.0, httpscommons.wikimedia.orgwindex.phpcurid=25360839

“It’s just a collection of things the Countess bought.”

Two stars from Steven S.

11) Roman ruins of Acinipo, Ronda

De Jan Hazevoet, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54310637

“Disappointing piles of stone.”

Two stars from Karen E.

12) Nerja Caves, Nerja

Adobe Stock

“Bit gloomy”.

One star from Jennie W.

