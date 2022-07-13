Africa may be the cradle of life, but Europe is the cradle of online gambling. Despite online gaming becoming a global phenomenon, the “Peninsula of All Peninsulas” is where major changes and innovations happen on a daily basis.

As home to the most relevant jurisdictions, the European gambling market is more exciting than ever. Websites such as Amazon Slots rule this massive market by delivering top-notch gambling entertainment 24/7 to millions of players. Yet, there is no time to relax, as the competition grows strong in this leisure sector, especially in the south of the continent.

Partnerships on the Rise

The premise that many can do what one cannot rings true for the European gambling industry. In the past few months, we have witnessed a remarkable number of partnerships that have the potential to transform the often-neglected gaming market in the Mediterranean.

One of the most notable collaborations is the multi-year contract between Playtech and Betway. The deal will expand across several jurisdictions and include the strategic launch of Playtech’s award-winning Live Entertainment products. Playtech has been around since 1999, so it is obvious it knows what it’s doing when teaming up with one of the biggest online gaming brands.

Another industry veteran that is aiming to establish its domination in Southern Europe is Gaming Innovation Group (GiG). The software provider has just signed two deals with operators in Spain and Portugal. But why is it so important? Well, the former is notorious for strict gaming laws that forced many gaming and casino brands to leave the market. More variety means more fun for the players! Meanwhile, Portugal remains a new and upcoming market that has yet to reach its full potential. In April of this year, GiG also acquired Sportnco in a deal worth €51.3m (£43.2m/$56.7m). It seems as if this brand has no intention of stopping.

Spanish market also proved to be of great interest to Relax Gaming, a gaming software supplier that scored a deal with one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, Entain. The partnership marks Relax Gaming’s debut in sunny Spain. The operator will provide 30 of its top titles, with more to follow it gets greenlighted by the local authority DGOJ (Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego).

Why Go South?

There is more to Southern Europe than beautiful beaches and archaeological findings. It is the part of Europe that still hasn’t been oversaturated by gaming options. Unlike Northern Europe, where online gaming has been the most popular type of gaming since the very beginning, Southern parts have just started to take it seriously. Some of the most interesting markets include Greece, Spain, and Portugal. They represent a great opportunity for expansion, and brand establishment, as they have yet to reach their peaks. And according to all the deals we witnessed in the first two quarters, they are on the way to becoming the next big thing in online gaming.