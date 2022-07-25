POLICE are looking into the circumstances behind the death of a boy, 16, after he shot himself in the head.

The tragedy happened around 7.00 am on Sunday on a farm in a remote area of La Aljorra, Cartagena.

Emergency services got several calls saying that there was a teenager bleeding profusely after being shot.

An ambulance was sent to the scene but paramedics could do nothing to save him.

An initial inspection showed a single gunshot in his head with witnesses claiming that the youngster had shot himself.

The Guardia Civil are investigating what led up to the boy’s death and have taken statements from family members.

One issue is how the teenager got hold of the shotgun which is only permitted with a licence and has to be securely locked away.

The gun has been recovered and is being analysed.

