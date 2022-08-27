FINANCIAL planning at whatever stage of your life is really important and UK-based 3B Investments will look to guide you all the way.

“It’s all about getting your money to work for you,” says 3B’s investment director, Dan Morrell.

Dan worked for 15 years in finance before getting involved with 3B which only deals with UK investment portfolios as opposed to offering investment opportunities from different countries.

His past experience was in pension products where he saw increasing frustration from clients over excessive charging and poor returns which played a big part in him branching out in a different direction.

Dan believes that people in Spain should have access to well-respected and trusted UK investments whatever their age.

Taking control of personal finances and planning ahead is crucial according to the 3B Investments philosophy.

Dan Morrell

“Everybody is different,” says Dan, “and that’s why we want to set up the best investments for you that will grow in value over time.”

3B offers two kinds of investments, namely something that is index-linked to the stock market or a product that offers a fixed rate return.

The firm does not act as a direct agent for a particular company which means it is free to look around on your behalf to see what is right and a perfect fit for each individual client.

“We present people with a variety of options and the right tools to provide for somebody’s future,” said Dan.

“We are unbiased and independent and have access to a wide variety of products that offer flexibility,” he added.

Some of the options include bank and savings accounts; bonds; stock market investments; and even crypto funds for the more adventurous.

“We want investments that will see clients earn interest on their interest,” Dan added.

“And you will never be pressurised into making an investment decision because of our neutrality.”

A dedicated 3B Accounts Manager will provide support throughout the period of an investment to keep clients fully briefed.

So if you are looking for a retirement nest-egg or want to save up for something special get in touch with 3B for a free no-obligation chat.

Consultations can be made over the phone or over the internet in a Zoom chat.

Dan Morrell says:“Everybody should take control of their money and we will help with that aim in an unbiased way.”

For more details call 3B Investments on 0044 7960483885 or email daniel.morrell@directmediasolutions.co.uk

Or check their website here.