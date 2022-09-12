We all have a favorite game style, something we repeatedly go back to. Even when we try out other games, there is something about the one we love that just keeps us going back for more.

It’s not just RPGs and puzzle games that have that effect; once you have found your favourite online casino game at Virgin Games – you’ll feel the exact same way.

Often heading to a land-based casino puts people off trying out new games. However, with all of the best games online, it is easier for beginners to test out games from their homes.

So what are the best games? What is it about them that people enjoy so much? Let’s look at some of the most entertaining online casino games.

Roulette

Place your bet, watch the wheel spin, and the ball bounce from number to number… and finally land. Was it you? Did you win?

Roulette is a game that doesn’t have an entry point; many people love it because it is easy and, unlike some table games, you don’t need to be skilled to enjoy it.

Almost all casinos offer some form of roulette – and some where you will have a live dealer, which is a lot of fun.

You can find different bet types with Roulette, including street bets, split bets, and corner bets. You can work on your strategy as you become more familiar with the game.

Baccarat

You might’ve heard that Baccarat chemin-de-fer is a favorite of James Bond and be tempted to test it out. Baccarat has been one of the most popular card games since the 15th century because it’s fun but holds a certain level of complexity.

To play well, you’ll need to read up on the rules and start honing your skills. Online play will mean you are with one or more players and a dealer – and while you won’t see them, you’ll need to play your best at all times.

Slot machines

Slot machines are the most popular casino game on mobile and on casino websites – for a good reason. Unlike many games, slots don’t require you to learn anything more than the icons you’re playing with – and your pay lines.

While each slot will have a few unique things to it, the premise of the slot game is always the same.

Slots offer some of the most substantial amounts of variety, too – if you want to play a music-based slot, you can find Ozzy Osborne and KISS, but you can just as easily find mythical creations or one of the most popular slots of all time Rainbow Riches. If you like the idea of bright games that are short and fun, then check out Starburst or Sweet Bonanza.

The choice is yours.

Another reason slots are so popular is that they are some of the cheapest casino games available.

Blackjack

The best casinos will all offer some form of blackjack, and some might have up to 12 different types for you to try out. While not as popular as poker, blackjack is one of the most played card games online. And just like the casino industry – it grows in the player base every year.

What makes blackjack so exciting is that after you get to a certain skill level and are more comfortable with the game and how you play, you are more likely to find yourself playing in the higher-stakes games.

Since so many factors can contribute to a win, blackjack is incredibly exciting.

Poker

There are so many different types of poker, and everyone has a preference. The more you read about each of the play styles, the more likely it is that you will settle on one that feels right to you.

Poker is a game of skill and luck, and it now accounts for about 20% of the online table game time in play.

Online poker has significantly improved with new technology like VR gaming, live dealers, and progressive jackpots.

How can I choose the best online casino game for me?

With so many options, you might feel like you don’t know what to try first. But there are a few ways that you can narrow down the right games for you.

Think about how much you have to spend on playing; if you have a tight budget but want to get the most for it, slots are the way to go. If you have a decent pot and want to learn how to play – and play well, then blackjack and poker might be the right idea.

For those who are short online, bingo and slots are the best options, especially slots as the games are short – and with bingo, you can leave it to auto-play while you do other things. For card games, you need to be present and pay attention to the game’s duration.

Perhaps you like to have a lot of variety in the theme of the game, poker is typically always poker, but slots offer a lot of different variations, movie themes, game themes, classics, and more. So you can play something different every time.

How you play can also be a factor; for example, if you play via mobile, all of the games are possible, but some play better than others – slots and card games are both strong contenders for the most seamless mobile gaming option.