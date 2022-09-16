Catalonia is a beautiful region in Spain, located on the northeast coast of the country. It’s known for its rugged coastline, diverse landscapes, and excellent food.

There are plenty of things to do in this region: you can go hiking through the mountains or explore the historic sites. Or just relax on the beach with a nice bottle of wine.

Catalonia has an abundance of towns to visit, from small medieval villages to relaxed coastal beach spots. We’ve put together a list of the best towns in the region, so all you need is your visa and suitcase at hand.

Calella de Palafrugell

Calella de Palafrugell is a beautiful old fishing village located along the Costa Brava. This unspoiled town is a great place to visit if you’re looking for an authentic Spanish experience.

The main draw of Calella de Palafrugell is its location: nestled between the sea and mountains, this little town has some of the best views you’ll ever see.

The village itself is fairly small, but it has a lot to offer visitors. There are plenty of shops and restaurants where you can get fresh seafood and other delicious food. There are also plenty of beaches nearby where you can swim, surf and sunbathe.

Pals

Pals is a quaint little village situated just off the Costa Brava. It’s cobbled streets and decorated houses echo the south of France.

The village is surrounded by mountains and streams, making it an ideal place for hiking or biking. You can also visit local wineries and breweries, or visit one of the many restaurants that serve traditional Catalan cuisine.

The village is also perfectly located for snorkelling, as it’s right near the Medes Isles—a popular snorkelling spot.

Besalú

Besalú is a charming medieval town located in the north-east of Spain. It has narrow cobblestone streets, beautiful Gothic architecture and lots of restaurants with delicious food.

The 12th-century bridge that towers over the Fluvià river is one of the biggest attractions in Besalú. Its Romanesque design and vast gateway in the middle are an iconic part of the town’s history.

The town is famous for its wine and olive oil production, but it’s also known as an artistic hub because of all the local artists that live there.

Tossa de Mar

Tossa de Mar is a beautiful town on the Costa Brava, just a couple of hours away from Barcelona by car.

The town has a medieval character, with narrow streets and small squares. It’s located right on the Costa Brava, with a beautiful stretch of coastline.

There are many things to do: you can climb the hill of San Jaume, visit the botanical garden and the city museum, go fishing or diving in the sea.

Cadaqués

Cadaqués is a small town on a bay in the middle of the Cap de Creus peninsula. It’s known for its famous artists and writers, as well as its beautiful architecture. The town is surrounded by mountains, which creates some gorgeous scenery.

The village has been home to many artists over the years, including Salvador Dalí, who made it his base in the 1930s. The town’s other famous residents include Pablo Picasso and Joan Miro.

Today, Cadaqués is still a popular place for artists to go and work on their craft. If you’re looking for inspiration, then this is the place to visit.

Begur

Located in the Baix Empordà region of Catalonia is Begur, which is nestled at the bottom of an impressive medieval castle.

It’s known for its beautiful beaches and picturesque architecture, including the 14th-century Santa Maria de Guia Church.

The town itself has a medieval quarter, with narrow streets and whitewashed houses; it also has an old port area, with shops and restaurants that are very popular.

Montblanc

Montblanc is the capital of Conca de Barberà, a comarca in Tarragona. Some believe that the legend of Saint George and the dragon originated here, and it really does feel like you’ve gone back in time.

The town is well known for its week-long Medieval festival (La Setmana Medieval) which recreates daily life from that time period.

If you’re looking for something more active while visiting Montblanc, why not try hiking up one of the nearby mountains? There are tons of trails that lead up to stunning views and breathtaking vistas that will take your breath away.