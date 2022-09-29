Villa

Peñíscola, Castellón

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 189,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Peniscola with pool garage - € 189,000

Villa with garden and barbecue in private urbanisation with communal swimming pool, gardens and sports area. The property is built on 2 floors with spacious rooms, on the ground floor has a living room, semi open plan fitted kitchen, 1 toilet, 1 single bedroom which is currently used as an office, laundry room, private garden with barbecue, woodshed and large private parking area. On the first floor there is a hallway, 2 double bedrooms, 1 complete family bathroom and terrace. To enter to live, in good state of conservation and maintenance and has installation of air conditioning, grilles,… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.