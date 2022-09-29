3 bedroom Villa for sale in Peniscola with pool garage - € 189,000

Villa Peñíscola, Castellón 3 beds 1 baths € 189,000

Villa with garden and barbecue in private urbanisation with communal swimming pool, gardens and sports area. The property is built on 2 floors with spacious rooms, on the ground floor has a living room, semi open plan fitted kitchen, 1 toilet, 1 single bedroom which is currently used as an office, laundry room, private garden with barbecue, woodshed and large private parking area. On the first floor there is a hallway, 2 double bedrooms, 1 complete family bathroom and terrace. To enter to live, in good state of conservation and maintenance and has installation of air conditioning, grilles,… See full property details