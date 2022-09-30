Meet the Experts from Prudential International and Chorus Financial Tracy Storer, Chorus Financial Chris Shaw, Chorus Financial Edny van den Broek, Prudential International

Save the date!

On Monday 10th of October, Chorus Financial have the pleasure of welcoming one of Europe’s most trusted Financial Services companies, Prudential International, to our office in Benijofar, Costa Blanca South.

Prudential International is part of the highly respected M&G plc, one of the UK’s foremost financial services group. M&GL serve around 5.5 million individual customers in 28 markets to whom it provides a range of investment, protection, and retirement products, helping them to lead a more comfortable lifestyle. Dating back to the founding of Prudential in 1848, the group have been serving customers for over 170 years, and currently have over £360 billion in funds under management.

Prudential International, fondly known as ‘The Pru’, offer an all-in-one investment solution for those with a low to medium risk tolerance. This is a tax efficient product designed for Brits living in Spain – this means that gains are taxed at source and paid on your behalf to the Spanish tax office, in the most efficient manner available. As the product is ‘Spanish Compliant’, there is no need to include it on your annual asset declaration; the Modelo 720.

The event will be hosted by two of Spain’s most highly regarded Financial Consultants, Chris Shaw & Tracy Storer of Chorus Financial, along with Edny van den Broek of Prudential International.

Chris and Tracy are registered with one of the governing bodies recognised by the Spanish Regulator – EFPA Espana & hold the EIP Level 4- European Investment Practitioner Certificate, meaning they are qualified to Spanish practising standard.

Event Information: October 10th 14.00 pm – Chorus Financial, Benijofar- Benisol II Federico, Garcia Lorca 92, Local 6, Benijofar, Alicante 03178

To book your complimentary place at the seminar, contact us on +34 965 641 163 or email events@chorusfinancial.com confirming how many places you would like to reserve. If you would like to find out when the next available seminar is in your area, email us on events@chorusfinancial.com

We look forward to welcoming you on Monday, 10 October at 14.00 pm.