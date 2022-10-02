AN ex-olive factory in the centre of Lanjaron is playing home to a bustling venue for art, music, and theatre from La Alpujarra’s most talented artists.

Run by a group called Artists Network Alpujarra (ANA), it is the place to see exhibitions of painting, ceramics, photography, collage, and sculpture, as well as participate in various classes and workshops.

Art in La Fabrica. Photo: Fred Shively.

Focusing on its local zone, La Fabrica has run exhibitions to celebrate the life of celebrated poet, Federico Garcia Lorca, and the history and culture of the Alpujarras. Notable shows have included work from Granadino Jose Manuel Haro ‘Mirlo’ and Chite’s Gym Halama.

The venue hosts music nights, from classical to jazz, rock, and folk.

Artists have included Zeger Gabriel and Andres Ruz, international flautist Lara Wong with guitarist Melon Jimenez, the Marcial Heredia Trio with their flamenco fusion, and Fernando Gallego – who was part of the renowned Gin Tonics and is now a successful solo artist.

La Fabrica has also held fashion shows and wine tastings, poetry readings, tango lessons, basket weaving, coding, writing classes, dance performances and a multi-cultural event to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

Art at La Fabrica. Photo: Fred Shively.

La Fabrica is a not-for-profit association, run by ANA and is funded by membership fees. The venue’s social media now attracts people from throughout Europe and of many different nationalities.

Membership of ANA gives entry to exhibitions and events, free entry into La Fabrica and the bar. Non-members pay an entry fee of €5. People can propose their own events and exhibitions to La Fabrica team.

La Fabrica is at Calle Hondillo 119, Lanjarón and appears on Facebook.