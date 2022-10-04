If you haven’t just returned from Mars on a 17-year journey, you’ve certainly read or heard, at least one thing, about cryptocurrencies and the huge momentum they’ve added to the non GamStop casinos, like on gamblingpro.pro. What you may not realize and doubt very much (although it is a proven fact) is that during the past 17 years of the Bitcoin revolution there have been a lot of empires and fortunes built on this digital asset.

Perhaps the biggest development in Bitcoin history so far is that El Salvador has come to support it and consider it an alternative to foreign exchange reserves, and more countries may soon follow suit.

There are three categories of non GamStop casinos, namely:

Casinos that support cryptocurrency only.

Casinos that do not support encrypted digital currencies, and accept only fiat currencies.

Casinos that support both cryptocurrency and fiat currencies.

In this article we will explain to you how to use cryptocurrency to deposit/ withdraw from online casinos. Moreover, we will learn about the most important features that crypto casinos also have.

What Are the Features of the Best Crypto Casinos Without GamStop?

For regular players, the comparison between regular and crypto casinos may be limited to the currencies available for use. However, this is absolutely not true! It is safe to say that crypto casinos differ in every aspect from regular casinos. The number one advantage that crypto casinos have is the usability of Bitcoin and its digital cousins ??to process your deposits and withdrawals. It is also possible that the player is allowed to use one of the fiat currencies. However, note that all online casinos require players to use the same deposit method to withdraw winnings. Using Bitcoin comes with another excellent feature which are bonuses and promotions as they tend to be more generous and bigger than the bonuses offered by regular casinos. On the other hand, crypto casinos without GameStop offer an innovative selection of games that are usually not available in regular casinos.

– Besides the usual selection of slots, table games and card games, Bitcoin casinos tend to be innovative in their selection and offer their customers an innovative selection of games. Customer Service – Certainly the use of cryptocurrencies has indomitable benefits and features, but sometimes you may have questions about the process. This is where the excellent support section comes into play. This is exactly what you will get at the best online crypto casinos.

How to Use Cryptocurrencies at Casinos Not on GamStop?

Are you ready for your adventure to gamble with bitcoin? Then, of course, bitcoins have to be bought first! You can buy your cryptocurrencies through crypto wallets. There are a number of well-known crypto wallets, such as Binance, Coinbase, Exodus, MetaMask, and Ledger Nano X. After you have downloaded this app on your smartphone or computer, you can put money into your account via credit card, web wallet, bank transfer, or in another way. After you have done this, you can purchase bitcoin or any other altcoin.

The Resemblance/ Difference Between Cryptocurrency and Gambling

Because the prices of bitcoins have risen in value over the long term so far, this can be a very interesting business to invest in and then add more value to it in the casino – although of course it remains a gamble. In addition, the prices of the crypto coins are anything but stable due to the immature market: the risk on bitcoins is quite high and it can therefore also be the case that the price drops very quickly in no time. In that regard, buying crypto is quite a gamble.

The fall or rise in value of cryptocurrency is influenced by all kinds of external factors over which you have no influence. Think of regulations, the development of the currency, external financing (remember Elon Musk who bought a lot of bitcoin in a short time and then sold it again freely?), influencers (again we think of Elon Musk who widely promoted Dogecoin) and of course authorities who act on it. In that respect, you could compare it to a game of blackjack or poker – you have good cards in your hand, but external factors (the dealer, the hands of everyone else at the table) can greatly influence your hand.

However, in addition to the similarities, there are also differences. Because so many external forces influence the price of cryptocurrency, consumers can also anticipate this well. However, when you play casino game only the luck factor can affect your result.

After all, when you play bet on roulette or slot at non GamStop casinos, the ‘luck’ factor is much greater than when trading cryptocurrency. We would therefore rather compare buying crypto with investing in shares. The crypto wallet is the stock market in miniature.

Is Gambling in Non GamStop Casinos Different From Crypto Casinos?

Gambling in a bitcoin casino is largely similar to gambling in a regular online casino. Apparently it offers the same advantages and disadvantages compared to the land-based casino: it is more anonymous, you can do it from home, the game runs very smoothly and there are many players active. On the other hand, you also have to deal with the fact that there is no supervision and the casino is open 24/7, so if you are prone to addiction that is disadvantageous.

The range of games that you can play is also the same and the crypto casinos work with the exact same software suppliers as the regular online casinos, such as Evolution Gaming and NetEnt. Actually, only the payment method is different, but nothing else.

However, it also offers additional advantages and disadvantages. The biggest advantage for the user is that he can make transactions completely anonymously. So if a player has a ban from GamStop, this can offer a solution. The financial authorities won’t find you anyway. In addition, the transactions are very fast, because again there is no bank between you and the casino.