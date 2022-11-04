It’s most likely that when internet bettors browse a betting site to take advantage of betting options, they aren’t actually thinking about the site’s reliability. Instead, there are far too many attractive options to take this into consideration. Since bookmakers might vary in how they run and how they protect you and your money, while doing so, it is actually very crucial to know whether or not they are reliable and trustworthy.

It is needless to say that there are many scammers operating in the betting sector. But that’s not all. In this article we will examine some features that distinguish a reliable bookmaker for you to make an informed choice.

Feature #1: Licence Availability

Remember to apply rule number one whenever you browse a new betting site : you have to always check the licensing records of a betting site. This is true no matter what country we are speaking about – UK, Spain or some others. The licence number is usually to be found at the footer of a betting website. Also you are advised to double-check this data at a website of an authority that has issued the licence, as well as look through lists of licensed bookmakers compiled by some analytical platforms. For instance, you can find relevant info about reliable Spanish bookies at https://match.center/es/calificacion-casas-de-apuestas-con-licencia/.

The gambling licences are in place to protect bettors from betting sites that aren’t authorised and could be dangerous both in terms of identity or funds theft. In order to get a licence, companies that want to offer gambling services must show that they have taken a number of security steps to protect players. Also these measures can stop criminal activity as the bookmakers are to check the person’s age and identity and look for signs of a gambling addiction problem. Licensed operators must also ensure proper complaint structures are in place, independent mediation if needed, and deposit protection if the company goes bankrupt.

The security measures of licensed bookmakers provide prevention of identity or financial details theft. Everyone who has ever placed bets on a legitimate betting site knows that in order to make a deposit, you usually have to supply your banking information. In the same vein, in order to create an account, you must provide some personal details. Legitimate gambling sites have security measures in place to keep your personal and financial information from falling into the wrong hands.

Feature #2: Wide Range of Betting Markets

In general, this point is one of the most important factors, with the exception of specialised bookmakers focusing on some sports, for instance, football or horse racing. The wider the range of sports, the wider your choice is and you are sure to find a sport and bets of your interest.

Feature #3: Good Expert Reviews

If a betting platform is reviewed in a positive way by professionals, then it’s a sign that it is reliable enough to bet with it. Expert reviews can also be a good source of information on pros and cons, odds and special features offered by a bookmaker.

Feature #4: Decent Customer Reviews

Yes, it’s always worth remembering that the most part of any customer reviews is negative due to psychological reasons, since a user is more prone to write anything when he encounters a problem then when everything goes smooth. So you have to be on alert when analysing the user reviews. But one thing is certain: you can see for yourself what kind of problems you may face betting on this website and how effectively the company solves them.

Feature #5: Excellent Customer Support Service

Very often you can find the info on the work of customer support service in the user reviews – customers describe their experience of interacting with support operators. Good customer support is a sign of a reliable bookmaker as it means that the betting site cares for their customers’ comfort and convenience. The best bookmakers make their support available 24/7.

Feature #6: Responsible Gambling Help

Reliable betting sites provide responsible gambling materials and instruments that are also an indicator of their attention to possible issues with gambling addiction. Search for them in special sections.

Feature #7: Easy Access From Your Computer or Mobile Phone

When evaluating bookmaker’s reliability, you should consider convenience. Be sure to take a good look at the bookmaker’s website or mobile app to ensure that they are not very complicated to use. To have positive online betting experience, you should be able to easily navigate the interface and utilise the capabilities of the website or app. Also check that the homepage loads quickly and does not contain excessive advertising.

Feature #8: Payment Options

A reliable betting site will always have a variety of payment options that are fast and secure making it quick and easy to deposit and withdraw funds. First of all, make sure the list of payment methods of bookmakers you are evaluating includes those methods that you know and use. Consider the deposit and withdrawal limitations of each betting site, as well as the minimum and maximum amounts allowed.

Feature #8: Competitive Odds

Bookmakers offer their customers different odds on different betting markets so it is always worth comparing them. Good and reliable bookmakers offer competitive odds. However, you should not base your decision solely on the bookmaker’s odds, because sometimes they are not the only important factor. Although it is the bookmaker’s odds that determine the size of your winnings in case your prediction happens to be correct.