WITH ‘The Finance Tour’ returning to Spain this November, I wanted to encourage any of my regular readers who are considering pension or investment advice here in Spain, to do their best to attend.

The Finance Tour is a unique event here in Spain, as it brings 3 heavy-weights of the investment and pension world, to venues local to us here on the Costa Blanca.

It seems every week there is some finance related event to attend here in Spain, but these tend to involve local companies or small offshore fund-houses, who are often tied to a financial advisory, meaning the advice may not be truly independent.

The Finance Tour, however, brings major UK companies – The Pru, Novia Global & Brooks Macdonald to your doorstep.

You will all have heard of The Pru; dating back to 1848, and now part of M&G PLC, Pru has been caring for their customers for 174 years. Pru provide solutions designed for Brits living in Spain. Brooks Macdonald is a British investment management firm with 14 offices across the UK, Channel Islands & Isle of Man. Dedicated to providing an outstanding level of service for over 30 years. They offer a suite of model investment portfolios in EUR, GBP & USD. Novia Global is a multi-award-winning international wealth management platform. Simple & transparent, offering a suitable solution for standalone investments, as well as pension transfers via their in-house International SIPP offering.

All these companies offer solutions that can be used by those of us living here in Spain. Whether that be a simple tax efficient plan to help your savings beat inflation, or a sophisticated, personalised portfolio, managed by a leading fund-manager.

Anyone considering any new investment or looking to improve the returns on an existing plan, could benefit from hearing from these companies.

For those considering pension transfers, this is a great opportunity to sort the myths from the facts and hear from a UK based, FCA regulated SIPP provider. Should you be considering moving your pension overseas, or perhaps you could benefit from all the same pension freedoms whilst keeping your pension in the UK? How is your pension lump sum taxed in Spain? Is a transfer really the best option for me? How could Brexit affect my UK private or company pension?

The tour also offers answers to more complex questions, including those looking to reduce inheritance tax, for example through trust planning.

Due to the success of the previous tours, and a big gap due to covid, extra dates have been added for 2022, and the tour will be visiting:

Tuesday 22nd Nov, 5pm – DoubleTree La Torre Golf, Murcia

South Costa Blanca:

Wednesday 23rd Nov, 11am – Chorus Financial office, Benijofar

Wednesday 23rd Nov, 4pm – Las Colinas Golf & Country Club

North Costa Blanca:

Thursday 24th Nov, 11am – Suitopia Sol y Mar Suites Hotel, Calpe

Thursday 24th Nov, 4pm – The Parador Hotel, Javea

As before, Chorus are very honoured to be in attendance. One thing to emphasise, is that The Finance Tour is NOT a financial sales seminar. Chorus will be there purely to support the speakers and explain how the financial advice process works. We are very much behind the ethos of The Finance Tour – and that is to educate and inform, rather than take a sales-based approach to these events.

You’ll leave these events armed with knowledge that will help you make informed decisions should you ultimately decide to seek financial advice here in Spain.

To book your free place simply call 965 641 163 or email info@thefinancetour.com with your name, contact number and which event you wish to attend. Visit www.thefinancetour.com for more information.