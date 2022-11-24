A 72-year-old woman has tragically drowned whilst bathing in the sea off the beach of Almayate, located in the municipality of Velez-Malaga.

According to the 112 Andalucia emergency services control room, the body of the victim, who was staying at a nearby campsite, has been rescued from the Almayate beach by the Maritime Rescue Service.

The alert was given at around 2:45pm after several witnesses spotted the elderly woman unable to exit the sea in an area of the beach near the river Seco and called the 112 emergency services.

The Guardia Civil, Policia Local, Red Cross, Civil Protection and the health service were alerted, as well as Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Rescue), who mobilised a rescue vessel to search for the woman.

The body of the elderly woman, reportedly a tourist who was staying at a nearby campsite, was finally located, and although she was taken to the port of Caleta de Velez-Malaga for medical assistance, the doctors were only able to certify her death.

The tragic incident comes following a similar case reported last month, when the lifeless body of a 70-year old woman was discovered floating in the sea near a popular beach in Nerja.

READ MORE: