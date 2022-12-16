Penthouse

Punta Prima, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 235,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Punta Prima with pool garage - € 235,000

Penthouse with exuberant green-area community and sea views. The property consists of large dining-living room, open-plan kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It also boasts a terrace and a 23m2 private rooftop terrace. This residential is in an exclusive complex located in Punta Prima, Torrevieja. It has spacious green areas with two spacious community pools and a private pitch and putt golf. Gated community with 24h private security. It's located close to all the services such as shopping malls, restaurants and shops. Punta Prima is a development by the sea, where you can enjoy water… See full property details

