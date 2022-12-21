Even though online gambling is insanely popular nowadays, not every country has the same laws and regulations. Most of them differ, depending on the history of online casinos and different casino features. This also means that if you are a successful player in Japan, your luck may not transfer to other countries like Spain. Sadly, you must do prior research, no matter how skillful you are in Japan. However, we are here to help you to figure out casino life hacks in Spanish online platforms to succeed. So let’s briefly overview gambling in both Japan and Spain to figure out key differences.

Overview of Gambling in Japan

Let’s start with a few basics in Japan. First, you must know that gaming in Japan is a highly valuable and successful industry. So if you’re wondering what types of legal betting are available, the list is rather abundant. Four public sports exist, including horse racing, bicycle racing, powerboat racing, and motorcycle racing. They are regulated by local governments and are rather popular. There is also a public lottery as well as Japanese football pools. Suppose you suddenly decide that sports betting is your thing in Japan. In that case, we recommend you to use real money casino licensed to provide its services. It has an ample game selection and guarantees the safety and security of local gamers. It is the best way to play casino games and enjoy real money. Besides, you can spend your casino win on traveling to Spain.

Besides, many game developers draw inspiration from Japanese culture and anime. It is a hand-drawn as well as computer-generated automation that has taken over the world and will always be popular. That’s how we are getting more and more slot machines and different games that are widely associated with anime. It is one of the most successful styles of animation that is no longer only tied to Japanese culture. Overall, Japan may not be revolutionary regarding its gambling, but it keeps up with trends and creates them.

Tips for Spanish Gamblers

Among European countries, Spain is one of the best ones for different sorts of online gambling. It was legalized back in 2011 and has started growing ever since then. You have all the forms of sports, betting, lottery, and slot machines. Playing casino titles in Japan is definitely on the next level. We will get two casino tips a little bit later. Legalization is now our primary point. In addition, you don’t necessarily have to pay taxes as long as you don’t win over €40,000. Spain additionally allows providers and game developers to provide their services as long as they are licensed. Overall, laws regarding gambling in Spain are more relaxed compared to Japan.

Game Selection and Accessibility

Games election in Japan is both abundant and slightly limited. Apart from traditional sports betting, most local citizens try to get the most out of pachinko. It is a traditional Japanese game that looks like a mixture of a slot, machine, and pinball. It is associated with loud sounds and vivid colors. There are also specifically dedicated pachinko rooms that will impress travelers. If you go into a pachinko room for the first time, be ready to face a lot of noise and exciting images. Spain, however, is a bit more traditional and will offer you a good variety of slot machines and table games, unavailable in Japan, poker, American roulette, and live blackjack. In terms of gambling, it is a more accessible and hazard-free country. Besides, many poker tournaments and live dealer games are available for gamers.

Payment Options

Payment options are very similar in Japan, as well as in Spain. The variation usually includes three different categories. Here we are, including credit or debit cards, digital wallets, and cryptocurrency. Suppose you want to get the best out of your experience. In that case, we recommend using digital wallets like PayPal or Apple Pay. They will allow you to minimize the fees, quicken the withdrawals, and Limit access to your personal information. Cryptocurrency usually is a little bit risky. However, it is a good chance to double or even triple your profit. Lastly, wire, transfers or traditional credit cards are still available. However, many users usually associate them with identity theft. We don’t recommend playing casino titles using your credit card directly.

Technological Advancements

Spain is additionally known for its technological advancements. Here we are talking about everything from virtual reality to the utilization of cryptocurrency. Even though virtual reality is just a dream, for now, it will slowly grow to become a reality. We are saying that it is only a dream because of its price. Not everyone can afford to buy a virtual reality headset or develop a realistic-looking game. Even though many gambling titles are close to real life, they are yet to surpass land-based options. When virtual reality becomes part of this market, real casinos will struggle to keep up. Japan is definitely on the same level as Spain, if not higher. It is a global center for game developers. Gambling may not be as popular or well-known in Japan As It Is in the United States or Europe. Still, technologies created in Japan have always influenced this market in general.

Bottom Line

Overall, the main difference between Japan and Spain is legalization. Not every single online gambling title is available for you in Japan. The situation is much different in Spain. You can enjoy everything from traditional slot machines to poker, blackjack, live games, and many other options. Japan, however, is distinct when it comes to cultural elements. There are many Pachinko rooms as well as online variations of this game. That will draw you in. Therefore, it is insanely hard to compare both experiences. We also can’t help but mention that Japan has always been a revolutionary country in terms of technology. Even if Japanese game developers hardly apply them to gambling, they still create trends in this gaming industry. It is hard to imagine iGaming without the influence of Japanese culture. Here we can include game design, narrative design, animation, sound design, and many other elements. We will recommend you try games both in Japan and Spain. Finally, if you decide to gamble, don’t forget to always be responsible with your budget.