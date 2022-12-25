2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torremolinos with pool garage - € 191,000

Apartment Torremolinos, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 191,000

Wonderful home located on Loma de los Riscos Pino Real Urbanization street. Quiet area but one step away from all services, commuter train station 7 minutes walk, Torremolinos center 10 minutes, pharmacies, shops, etc. The house is on the first floor with a large sunny terrace facing south, the house has two bedrooms, one single and one double, an unfurnished kitchen, a bathroom and a toilet to reform. the urbanization has large gardens, two swimming pools, community room with jacuzzi and sauna, parking space included in the price. Community is paid € 85 per month… See full property details