A man in Granada who has been rushed into hospital with a heart condition is desperately trying to rehome his two beloved dogs.

The man’s friend Trudy McCaffery said the Velez de Benaudalla resident was likely to be in hospital for ‘a while’.

One of the man’s spaniels.

He was desperately hoping someone could rehome his two elderly female springer spaniels.

“They don’t need much exercise, just a trundle out for the toilet in the morning, tea time and before bed,” McCaffery said.

“They spend most of the day snoozing – both are sprayed and both are on some medication for arthritis.

“They are lovely companions and the situation is very sad.”

The man’s second spaniel.

She said the dogs needed to be rehomed by the end of January.

