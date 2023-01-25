2 bedroom Villa for sale in Majanicho with pool - € 185,000

Majanicho, Fuerteventura 2 beds 2 baths € 185,000

Majanicho – Origo Mare – 2 bedroom semi-detached property located in a beautiful setting with communal pools, sports facilities and plenty of open space! The Location: Sat within the development of Origo Mare which is a stones throw away from the local fishing village of Majanicho which offers a charm about it as you seem to step back in time to some very old traditional houses. Majanicho, along with the North Shore offers some stunning beaches that range from El Cotillo all the way back to Corralejo so plenty to choose from! The property itself is in Oasis 8 which is a nice central area of… See full property details