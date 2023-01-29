THE famous Laguna Fuente de Piedra Nature Reserve, located in the province of Malaga, is a paradise for any bird lover.

With over 170 different species inhabiting Fuente la Piedra, there is always something to see, and this time of the year is a particularly spectacular time to listen to impressive trumpeting of cranes before they migrate North at the end of February.

In general, Common Cranes leave their wintering ranges for the journey home as early as the end of February and by March nearly all cranes will have left the wintering ranges, so now is the time to enjoy observing these impressive birds at Andalucia’s largest lagoon filled with brilliant bird life.

Guided tours to the lagoon can be organised with Visitas Fuente Piedra, the company in charge of organising routes of between two and three hours around some of the most important points of the Laguna.

Tour times are at 11am and 4pm and bookings can be made via the following contact number: (00 34) 675645957 or by email (info@visitasfuentepiedra.es).

The guided tour costs €8 for adults and €6 for children.

READ MORE: