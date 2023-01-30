If you’re visiting the south of Spain and currently looking for ways to keep active with interesting sport activities, then you’ve come to the right place! Check out the following five activities which you can try while you’re there, as you pump new blood into your system and feel more alive.

1. Rock Climbing

Being the second most mountainous country in Europe, it’s not surprising that mountaineering, rock climbing and caving are so popular in the south of Spain. You can enjoy various degrees of challenge and a wealth of adrenaline on the various high summits, cliffs and rocky faces that the country has to offer, catering for different levels of ability. The most popular and panoramic mountain range for climbers is the Sierra Nevada. Other suggested areas for climbing include: Subética Cordobés, Sierra de Grazalema, Sierra Magina in Jaén, Sierra Filambres and Sierra Maria in Almería.

It is crucial to have a properly trained and insured guide with you if you are new to climbing or to the specific area. Local clubs and associations are a good way to make friends and find partners, but it is still your onus to ensure that you’re backed up by a qualified professional before you take the plunge.

2. A Hot Air Balloon Ride

Soar over the Spanish idyllic landscapes and enjoy their beauty by trying out a private hot air balloon that can guarantee the time of your life. As you fly over country houses, mountains, and Spanish towns, you will get a bird’s-eye view of horses, cattle and other animals, along with spectacular views of immense rivers, forests and parkland.

3. Horse-riding

Horseriding in Spain goes back centuries as horses were the backbone of the Spanish empire, back in the day. But luckily, horseriding is an activity accessible to anyone and not simply reserved for the stars on Western movies.

In fact, horseriding might be an underestimated sport activity, especially when considering the wealth of benefits it has to offer. This activity will not only give you a rush of endorphins as you activate different muscle groups, but it will also expose you to the beauty of rural life, which the south of Spain is certainly abundant in.

The sites in southern Spain where you can practise horseriding include: Sierra Nevada, Tabernas Desert, Alpujarras and Doñana National Park.

4. Surfing Some Waves

Did you know that the south of Spain is where the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean meet? Moreover, the winds in the south of Spain make this area one of the best places in Spain for surfing. Grab your board and head for the sea, as the coast of Andalusia awaits with over 1,000 kilometres of coastline that guarantee a sense of freedom and pure enjoyment.

When it comes to sites that are suitable for surfing in the south of Spain, you are spoilt for choice. There is Huelva, a surfer’s paradise which is often forgotten; Tarifa, the most popular place in the south with surfers; and La Carchuna Beach in Granada, another excellent place for surfing that’s not to be missed!

5. Go Karting

Often referred to as the “hidden gem” of motor sports, karting is definitely an activity worth trying out. And since the south of Spain hosts some of the most exciting karting circuits, why not try it out while you’re there? Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned racer, make sure you check out some of these amazing sites: Campillos, La Puebla de Cazalla, Cartaya, and Torre del Mar.

Even if karting doesn’t tickle your fancy, the circuit itself makes for a great photography set, and has also been used for fashion shoots. The great thing about this sports activity is that it’s adaptable to any occasion: from family outings, to business events, stag or hens parties and even birthdays, karting should definitely be on your bucket list when you visit the south of Spain!