THE largest exhibition of life-size animatronic dinosaurs, Dinosaurs Tour, is coming to town.

If you live or are planning on visiting the Costa del Sol between May 20 and June 4, you have kids (or a fixation on dinosaurs) you might want to pay a visit to a Jurassic expo that will take place at Malaga’s fairground, next to the Conference and Exhibition Centre.

The Jurrasic tour, which will be set up in a 2,000 square metres of exhibition space, will feature more than 20 life-size animated dinosaurs simulating real life movements and behaviours of these fascinating prehistoric creatures including: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Protoceratops, Diplodocus, Triceratops and Velociraptor.

The exhibition will take visitors on a captivating and fun journey of discovery where they’ll learn interesting facts about dinosaurs and their habitat.

Tickets for the life-size animatronic dinosaur exhibition Dinosaurs Tour, from 20 May to 4 June, are now on sale on the Dinosaurs Tour website. Tickets cost €10.50 per head. Kids under two can visit for free.

READ MORE: