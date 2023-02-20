Online gaming is growing in popularity in almost every country, with Spain being no exception to that. Betting on sports and casino are the two forms of iGaming that are enjoying the fastest growth in Spain and nine out ten adults who live in the country play games on the internet now.

There is a strong chance that many are playing online slots. These games are the most popular at casino sites by a considerable distance.

That is because they are attractive both to long-term users of the sites and new players. This helps to keep customer demand for them at very high levels, supported by the regular refreshing of the slots games on offer at the sites.

So what are the slots games that are most suitable for people who want to play for the first time? These are the top five.

What is it about these five games that make them so ideal for new players?

Rainbow Riches

This game is as close to a legend in the world of slots as it is possible to get. Following its release back in 2006, it became such a hit that it led to a series of sequels with variations on the theme.

There is now even a Rainbow Riches Casino where all of them and other online gaming slots can be found. However, the original is the best one for new players to try.

It uses the five-reel grid that is most common to slot games and has 20 pay lines, which is neither too few nor too many. It also has a really fun and lively theme that will help first-time players grasp the magic of slots games.

That theme is Ireland and there are green rolling hills, leprechauns, pots of gold and a rainbow featured as colourful cartoon graphics. There are also three enjoyable bonus games – Road to Riches, Pots of Gold and Wishing Well.

These are triggered by landing at least three of the leprechaun, gold and wishing well reel icons respectively. The games are entertaining to play and can boost any winnings, so it is a slot with everything.

Aztec Gold

This is another slot that has stayed popular for years. It has five reels and 21 pay lines, plus a great storyline involving the search for ancient Aztec treasures within a pyramid.

That is important, because an engaging theme is a big part of the appeal of slots and will keep new players interested. Throw in an encouraging RTP of 95% and you have a solid slot for first-timers.

Jammin’ Jars

Jammin’ Jars is a slot game from the very successful Push Gaming company and it has a lot that will grab new players and hold onto them. The reel icons are a throw-back to old-fashioned fruit machines, with a mix of strawberries, raspberries, apples, oranges and plums.

There is also a wild icon – the Jammin’ Jar one – to make wins more likely and it adds up to a cheery set-up. The soundtrack is 1970s disco tunes, so this is a lively game.

One unusual aspect is the main game grid, which is eight lines of eight reels, but it has all of the main ingredients that make slots popular. The titular reel icon leads to free spins, as well as payout multipliers, so new slot players will discover just how money-spinning these games can be as well as how much fun.

Star Joker

Play ‘n’ Go are one of the top online slot developers and first time slot spinners should start with the very best. Star Joker comes with five reels and 10 pay lines, which keeps the bets at a reasonable level for those new to slots.

Again the icons are nostalgic fruit ones and the game-play is simple, making it a good introduction to slots. Wins are achieved by getting a matching line of icons and there are high paying icons (bells, diamonds, lucky 7s) and lower value ones (the fruit icons).

The joker icon is the one that activates the bonus round, which revolves around free spins. It is straightforward but fun game and there is even a guide to playing it at the start, to help new players find their feet.

Banana Odyssey

This is another of the easier slot games on the market, produced by Slingshot Studios. It follows the classic five-reel 10-pay line template and it is a slot low in volatility.

What that means is that inexperienced players won’t have to bet as much to start getting some wins under their belts. It is a game that captures the fun of online slots as well though, with a theme of astronaut monkeys in space!

It tells the story of two ape astronauts travelling to a distant planet in search of bananas and – as a video slot – uses moving imagery to make it come to life.

Reel icons include the monkeys and spaceships while payouts are claimed by getting matching rows. The monkey ones are the highest value and matching them brings payouts of ten times the original bet.

Banana Odyssey has everything a beginner could need to convince them that slots games rule.

These are the top five slots for new players and any of them would make a great starting point.