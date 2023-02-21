Trip Advisor’s annual Traveller’s Choice Awards has ranked Mallorca as number seven for those looking for a nature getaway. The site highlights its pristine beaches and coves, spectacular mountain ranges and “rustic countryside” as some of the “dreamy island’s” offerings.

Mallorca is one of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations, in the first 11 months of 2022 the island received 16.2 million visitors topping its previous high of 2019 and leading to the biggest financial tourist turnover in the Balearic Islands history.

Tourism is a key component of the island’s economic output contributing to 75% of GDP. This is unsurprising given its 550 km of coastline, 180 bays and 90 km mountain range which boasts 11 peaks higher than 1000 m.

The island’s varied geography makes it the perfect destination for those seeking a holiday amongst nature.