Andalucia’s second smallest village received over 100 applicants to open the only bar in the town. This followed the Council’s call for hopeful entrepreneurs to head up the establishment for only €20 per month in a bid to avoid further loss of population.

The town hall of Cumbres de Enmedio, which has a population of 59 people, was inundated by responses to their ad which included interest from as far off as Croatia.

To encourage prospective bar owners the council will cover the costs of electricity and water up to a maximum of €150 per bill. The premises are already adapted in line with current regulations and have all the necessary equipment, including a full kitchen, dining area and television.

The bar is located on one of the three streets of the village, Avenida de Andalucia, and has been closed for several years, which has left the 50 or so inhabitants without a social watering hole for some time.

